PETAWAWA - No foul play is suspected after a body was found in a park near the Petawawa airport Monday.

OPP say someone walking along a trail in Petawawa Terrace Provincial Park found the body around 12:30 p.m. The person's identity and cause of death are not being released.

An autopsy is scheduled to happen on Tuesday.

The OPP's Forensic Identification Services and Coroner's Office are assisting the OPP in the investigation.