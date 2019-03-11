

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Gatineau Police are investigating after a body was found in an apartment damaged by an overnight fire.

Gatineau firefighters were called to a three-storey apartment building at 40 rue Robinson at around 1:45 a.m. Monday. 14 people who lived in the building had to be evacuated and firefighters say at least two will be displaced.

The fire was under control by 2:40 a.m., with a damage loss estimate of $76,200.

However, a body was found in one of the 24 apartments in the building. Police have now taken charge of the investigation. The victim has yet to be identified. A forensic investigator has been called in.

What caused the fire is unknown.

The residents of the building cannot return home while the investigation into the death continues, so the Red Cross is taking care of them for the time being.