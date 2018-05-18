Body found in burning vehicle on Montreal Rd.
A burning car led to the discovery of a body on Montreal Road near Highway 174 on Thursday, May 17, 2018. (Jim O'Grady/CTV Ottawa)
Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, May 18, 2018 11:28AM EDT
Ottawa Police say a burning car led to the discovery of a body yesterday afternoon on Montreal Road near Highway 174.
Police say they were called to the scene around 1:00 p.m.
Fire crews had the vehicle fire put out within 20 minutes.
Police say a body was found inside that burning vehicle, but they don't suspect foul play in this incidence.
This discovery comes just two weeks after another body was found inside a burning vehicle on Carp Road.