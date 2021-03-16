Body found along Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway
Published Tuesday, March 16, 2021 5:09PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, March 16, 2021 5:11PM EDT
Ottawa police closed a section of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway Tues., March 16, 2021, after a body was discovered by a passerby. (Mike Mersereau / CTV News Ottawa)
Share:
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police have closed a section of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to investigate the discovery of a body.
Police said in a tweet that a passerby found the body Tuesday afternoon. It is unclear if foul play was involved in the person's death. The coroner's office is attending the scene.
No other information was made immediately available.
The parkway is closed eastbound from Parkdale Avenue to Booth Street for the investigation.