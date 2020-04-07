L'ORIGNAL, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police say an investigation is ongoing after a body was found along the shores of the Ottawa River, east of Ottawa.

OPP say officers were called to the river in L'Orignal at around 11:15 a.m. Saturday, April 4.

The body of an adult woman was found and taken to the Ottawa Hospital for a post mortem.

The OPP Forensic Identification Unit (FISU), and the Office of the Chief Coroner will continue the investigation with the assistance of the Hawkesbury OPP Crime unit.