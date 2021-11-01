OTTAWA -- Police say a body has been located after a fire in Renfrew County over the weekend.

The fire at a home on Quade Lane, in North Algona Wilberforce Township, happened Sunday morning around 9:20 a.m.

One person had been reported missing, but Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Monday afternoon that the remains of a body had been located.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police say the cause of the fire is not suspicious.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office and OPP are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Killaloe OPP detachment or Crime Stoppers.