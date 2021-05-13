OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are investigating the discovery of a body in the Ottawa River just west of the downtown area.

Police received a call at 12:42 p.m. Thursday about a body in the water near the Chaudiere Bridge.

Police tell CTV News Ottawa the marine, dive and trails unit is responding to the call.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.