OTTAWA -- A bobcat has been reported missing from Saunders Country Zoo, but police say it's unclear if Berkeley was stolen or let out of its area at the zoo in North Grenville.

Ontario Provincial Police say Berkeley the Bobcat went missing after 9 p.m. Friday from the zoo in Oxford Station, south of Ottawa.

"Unknown right now if he was stolen or intentionally let out," police said on Twitter Sunday evening.

"He is friendly, timid with strangers but cannot survive in the wild."

Police said more information would be released Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP.