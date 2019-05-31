

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Boaters can set sail on the Ottawa River this weekend.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau lifted the boating ban Thursday evening “due to improved navigational safety conditions.”

The move means boaters, kayakers and tour boat operators can begin to use the Ottawa River in the national capital region.

The boating ban remains in place for a stretch of the river between the wester tip of Ile Dube and the Grenville lighthouse.

Transport Canada issued an order on April 27th banning boating on the Ottawa River due to spring flooding.

The Ottawa River Regulating Committee says water levels have dropped 57 cm at Britannia since peaking on May 13. Levels are down 83cm at the Hull Marina since peaking on May 14.