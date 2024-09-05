Boater dies on Knowlton Lake in eastern Ontario
A boater who went missing Wednesday on Knowlton Lake in eastern Ontario has been found dead following an “extensive investigation“ and search by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Police say they received a call from residents in the area just after 1:45 p.m. reporting a parked car at the boat launch, an empty boat drifting on the lake and clothing items floating in the water.
When officers arrived on the scene, they declared the owner of the unattended boat – 80-year-old man from Napanee -- missing. That was when the search started.
"Frontenac members were assisted by the Marine Unit (OPP) and the South Frontenac Fire and Rescue service to conduct a search of the lake," the OPP said in a news release Thursday.
The man was found just after 3 p.m. a short distance from the boat launch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have recovered the boater's boat and vehicle from the lake.
The investigation into what led to the incident is ongoing.
Knowlton Lake is located in South Frontenac, 30 km north of Kingston.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Jagmeet Singh to face questions about decision to pull NDP out of deal with Liberals
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will face reporters for the first time today after pulling his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals.
'Not right and not fair': Ontario homeowner overcharged on gas bill for the last 7 years
An Ontario homeowner was concerned her natural gas bill was too high, and when she compared her bill with her neighbour's, she realized she has been getting overcharged for the last seven years.
2 Canadians face 36 charges following months-long human trafficking investigation
A Brampton resident is one of the two people facing dozens of human trafficking charges following a 10-month-long investigation that started in eastern Ontario.
Courtroom clash in Trump's election interference case as the judge ponders the path ahead
In the first court hearing in nearly a year, a lawyer for Donald Trump clashed on Thursday with the judge in the federal election interference prosecution of the former U.S. president after suggesting the government was rushing forward with an "illegitimate" indictment at the height of the White House campaign.
John Vennavally-Rao on his double cancer diagnosis — and reason for hope
Twenty-seven year CTV News reporter and anchor John Vennavally-Rao shares the story of his health-care battle for the first time as medical advances give him reason for hope and optimism.
BC Conservatives decry 'lawlessness' after gruesome Vancouver stranger attacks
After two grisly stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver, members of the BC Conservatives were quick to decry the crimes as the most recent example of the lawlessness and violence plaguing the city – directly contradicting statistics and assurances to the contrary provided by the chief of police.
Australian breaker Raygun says she felt 'panic' after public reaction to her Olympic performance
For Australian breaker Rachael Gunn, first came her polarizing performance at the Olympics, followed by her panic when she was chased through the streets of Paris.
A French woman whose husband is accused of inviting men to rape her testifies in court
A woman who was allegedly drugged by her now ex-husband so that she could be raped while unconscious by other men testified Thursday that her world collapsed when police uncovered the years of alleged abuse.
opinion Who Prince Harry confides in, including a prominent Canadian, as the Royal Family rift continues
Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the decision in 2020 to step back as working royals, Prince Harry has been navigating a new chapter in his life -- his journey taking him from the confines of Buckingham Palace to the sunny shores of California. Royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the impact the move has had on his relationships, both personal and public.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
One man sent to hospital following shooting in Halifax's north end, police looking for suspect
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a shooting that happened in the city’s north end Thursday morning.
-
2 Canadians face 36 charges following months-long human trafficking investigation
A Brampton resident is one of the two people facing dozens of human trafficking charges following a 10-month-long investigation that started in eastern Ontario.
-
N.S. retreat not only offers a peaceful stay, but an up-close look at Scottish Highland cows
A picturesque retreat in Nova Scotia’s Hants County promises to provide a peaceful place for people to recharge all while enjoying their natural surroundings.
Toronto
-
'Not right and not fair': Ontario homeowner overcharged on gas bill for the last 7 years
An Ontario homeowner was concerned her natural gas bill was too high, and when she compared her bill with her neighbour's, she realized she has been getting overcharged for the last seven years.
-
Video released of armed home invasion north of Toronto
Video of an armed home invasion in Markham has been released by police as investigators search for four suspects who are believed to have specifically targeted the residence.
-
Ontario corner stores allowed to sell alcohol as of today
Convenience stores across Ontario are allowed to sell booze as of Thursday as the province significantly loosens its grip on the alcohol marketplace.
Montreal
-
Premier Legault to make ministerial 'adjustment' Thursday to replace Fitzgibbon
On Thursday afternoon, Quebec will find out who will inherit the ministerial functions of 'superminister' Pierre Fitzgibbon, who announced his departure from political life Wednesday.
-
No photos of Trudeau on campaign signs in Montreal riding ahead of byelection
One familiar face is conspicuously absent from a federal byelection campaign in Montreal that could have major implications for the Liberal government.
-
'It's starting to look like the end of a regime,' says Liberal leader
As resignations pile up within the Legault government, the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) says what it sees is "starting to look like the end of a regime."
Northern Ontario
-
Another car hit with rocks thrown by youth on Maley Drive: Sudbury police
There has been a second incident involving youths throwing rocks at cars on Maley Drive in Sudbury, police say.
-
Air Canada’s new check-in rule frustrates travellers, causing delays and missed flights
Air Canada has implemented a new rule requiring passengers to check-in at least one hour before their departure time for domestic flights as of Wednesday.
-
Officials identify 14-year-old student as suspect in Georgia school shooting that left 4 dead
The 14-year-old suspect in the fatal mass shooting at a Winder, Ga., high school has been identified as Colt Gray, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said at an afternoon news conference.
Windsor
-
Second person dead in Highway 401 collision
A second person has died following Aug. 23’s collision on Highway 401.
-
Arrests made after gas thefts in Chatham-Kent
The thefts happened on Aug. 16 on McNaughton Avenue in Wallaceburg, Aug. 18 on Main Street in Ridgetown and Aug. 27 on Charing Cross Road in Harwich Township.
-
LaSalle 911 calls directed to Windsor during system upgrade
The LaSalle Police Service is undergoing a system upgrade on Thursday that will temporarily redirect 911 calls.
London
-
Boil water advisory in effect from Southwestern Public Health
Health officials at Southwestern Public Health have issued a boil water advisory after bacteria was found.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LHSC 'organizational structure review' complete
More details are expected to be released at a news conference at 2:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
-
Pretrial hearing Thursday for former junior hockey players
There's a court appearance Thursday for a pretrial hearing for the five members of the gold medal-winning 2018 Canadian world junior hockey team, charged with sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room.
Kitchener
-
Abdullah Haredo sentenced for fatal 2019 shooting of Kitchener man
A Kitchener man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the fatal shooting of Irshad Sabriye. But he'll only spend two more years behind bars.
-
Teen hit by driver while on his way to school
A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was hit by a driver on the first day of school.
-
Police arrest 13-year-old after six home break and enters in Cambridge
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after six residential break and enters were reported to Waterloo Regional Police.
Barrie
-
Attempted theft of groceries thwarted by staff and police
Grocery store staff helped police in Gravenhurst stop a theft in progress.
-
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after alleged stabbing at Newmarket apartment complex
Police charged a 56-year-old man with second-degree murder after officers conducted a welfare check at an apartment complex in Newmarket.
-
Motorist fined $250 plus 3 demerit points for speeding in school zone: OPP
Provincial police warn motorists that speeding through a school zone carries a hefty fine.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man dead, senior hurt after crash on Manitoba roadway
A 42-year-old man from Winnipeg is dead after a collision on a provincial road in the RM of Ste. Anne.
-
'It's pretty unique to see them': Salamander migration in full swing in Manitoba
Herds of salamanders are crossing the road in western Manitoba by the dozens.
-
Winnipeg police looking to identify deceased woman
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who died last month.
Calgary
-
Water usage in Calgary drops, but system still strained
Calgarians might be getting the picture when it comes to water conservation as usage dropped a bit on Wednesday.
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Daytime highs will be at least 11 degrees above average this weekend
A building ridge of high pressure situated over southern Alberta and B.C. is providing an infusion of warm air and creating stable weather conditions.
Edmonton
-
Elks voice desire for upgraded Commonwealth Stadium as city reveals renderings of potential renovations
The same day renderings of a renovated Commonwealth Stadium appeared, the new owner of the Edmonton Elks says he has started talking to the city about what needs to be done to upgrade the team's longtime home.
-
Man's death in downtown Edmonton parkade 'suspicious': police
While investigating a weapons complaint, Edmonton police officers on Wednesday found a man with fatal injuries in a downtown parkade, they say.
-
Variable mortgage rates regaining traction as Bank of Canada cuts rates
The decision by the Bank of Canada to cut its key interest rate target this week was good news for borrowers with variable-rate mortgages, bringing back some of the shine for the once popular loans.
Regina
-
Regina & District Chamber of Commerce searching for new CEO
The Regina & District Chamber of Commerce (RDCC) is in need of a new CEO as current leader Tony Playter has announced his resignation.
-
Paula Abdul forced to cancel upcoming Saskatchewan shows
Paula Abdul's visit to Saskatchewan will have to wait.
-
James Smith Cree Nation to quietly mark second anniversary of mass killing event
James Smith Cree Nation Chief Kirby Constant says a quiet feast will acknowledge the second anniversary of a mass stabbing.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan judge orders Vern's Pizza location to stop using the name after franchise feud
A judge has ordered the Vern's Pizza in Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood to stop using the Vern's name after finding its franchise agreement expired in 2016.
-
'Send your water': Sask. village loses hotel, Canada Post and town office in fire
A small Saskatchewan village has lost several important landmarks following a fire earlier this week.
-
James Smith Cree Nation to quietly mark second anniversary of mass killing event
James Smith Cree Nation Chief Kirby Constant says a quiet feast will acknowledge the second anniversary of a mass stabbing.
Vancouver
-
BC Conservatives decry 'lawlessness' after gruesome Vancouver stranger attacks
After two grisly stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver, members of the BC Conservatives were quick to decry the crimes as the most recent example of the lawlessness and violence plaguing the city – directly contradicting statistics and assurances to the contrary provided by the chief of police.
-
Teens charged after 'senseless and unprovoked' stabbing in New Westminster, B.C.
Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a stabbing that left a man with major abdominal trauma in New Westminster, B.C.
-
Lions Gate Bridge closed in both directions
Police shut down the Lions Gate Bridge Thursday morning, closing it to traffic in both directions.
Vancouver Island
-
Teens charged after 'senseless and unprovoked' stabbing in New Westminster, B.C.
Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a stabbing that left a man with major abdominal trauma in New Westminster, B.C.
-
'Unprovoked' attacks in Vancouver leave man dead, another with severed hand
A pair of stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver left one man dead and another with a severed hand on Wednesday morning.
-
Elephant seals used deep sea sonar equipment as 'dinner bell': B.C. researchers
Scientists say new research shows how northern elephant seals used sonar from a deep sea research facility off the British Columbia coast like a "dinner bell" as they hunted for prey.
Kelowna
-
Have you seen Lulu? Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen puppy
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.
-
RCMP issue 'strong warning' against unsanctioned pre-grad parties in B.C.'s Okanagan
Authorities are urging parents in B.C.'s Okanagan to speak with their teenagers about the dangers of attending "unsanctioned" pre-graduation parties.
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.