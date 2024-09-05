Boater dies on Knowlton Lake in eastern Ontario

A boater who went missing Wednesday on Knowlton Lake in eastern Ontario has been found dead following an “extensive investigation“ and search by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police say they received a call from residents in the area just after 1:45 p.m. reporting a parked car at the boat launch, an empty boat drifting on the lake and clothing items floating in the water.

When officers arrived on the scene, they declared the owner of the unattended boat – 80-year-old man from Napanee -- missing. That was when the search started.

"Frontenac members were assisted by the Marine Unit (OPP) and the South Frontenac Fire and Rescue service to conduct a search of the lake," the OPP said in a news release Thursday.

The man was found just after 3 p.m. a short distance from the boat launch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have recovered the boater's boat and vehicle from the lake.

The investigation into what led to the incident is ongoing.

Knowlton Lake is located in South Frontenac, 30 km north of Kingston.