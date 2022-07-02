Boat sinks after catching fire southwest of Ottawa

The captain of a boat safely made it back to shore when their boat caught fire and sank southwest of Ottawa.

Emergency crews responded to reports a 30-foot vessel was on fire in the Rideau Ferry area on Saturday.

"The captain sustained minor burns and made it safely to shore before the vessel sank," Ontario Provincial Police said in a Tweet.

The Ministry of Environment has been notified of the incident.

Police say the sunken vessel will be recovered from the water.

Rideau Ferry is located 90 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.