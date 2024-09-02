Boat crash on Charleston Lake injures three, OPP charge operator

Three people were injured early Monday morning following a boat crash on Charleston Lake in eastern Ontario, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police were called to the scene after one boat collided with another vessel on the lake.

"Seven people were involved in total, and three were sent to hospital with non life-threatening injuries," said OPP Const. Joey Mason in an email to CTV News Ottawa.

A boat operator has been charged with careless operation.

Police are reminding people of the importance of familiarizing themselves with the province's boating rules before hitting the water.

"Safe boating is fun boating!" OPP said on X Monday.

Charleston Lake is located approximately 130 km south of Ottawa.