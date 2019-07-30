

Ted Raymond , Newstalk 580 CFRA





A dramatic scene Monday afternoon on the Ottawa River as a boat burst into flames.

Ottawa and Gatineau Firefighters received several 911 calls Monday afternoon about thick plumes of black smoke coming for a personal boat on the river between Ottawa and Gatineau just after 2:00 p.m. Ottawa Fire said the boat was near 98 Sussex Dr., not far from where the Ottawa and Gatineau rivers meet.

Seven people had to be rescued from the boat, some of them leaping into the river to escape the flames. Nearby boaters helped to rescue everyone. The boaters were taken to the Gatineau side to be checked out.

Two injuries have been reported. Gatineau Fire says a pregnant woman was assessed by paramedics for possible smoke inhalation.

The boat was a total loss. Damage is estimated at $30,000. What caused the fire is unknown.