

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A five-foot long boa constrictor is on the loose in Westboro.

A post on social media said “Murphy” the snake went missing on Saturday.

Councillor Jeff Leiper said on Twitter that Murphy escaped from a house on Lanark, adding “not much danger to anything.”

Murphy is said to be calm and friendly.

When some residents raised concerns about a boa constrictor roaming the streets of Westboro, Leiper said “I will say my concern is mostly for the snake and I don’t believe there’s much risk.”