Boa Constrictor on the loose in Westboro
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Monday, August 13, 2018 2:55AM EDT
A five-foot long boa constrictor is on the loose in Westboro.
A post on social media said “Murphy” the snake went missing on Saturday.
Councillor Jeff Leiper said on Twitter that Murphy escaped from a house on Lanark, adding “not much danger to anything.”
Murphy is said to be calm and friendly.
When some residents raised concerns about a boa constrictor roaming the streets of Westboro, Leiper said “I will say my concern is mostly for the snake and I don’t believe there’s much risk.”