

CTV Ottawa





The nesting Killdeer birds at the Ottawa Bluesfest site are being moved in the name of rock and roll.

Environment Canada has issued a permit to move the birds and the eggs. Killdeers are a protected species under the Migratory Bird Act, meaning organizers of Bluesfest can’t move the nest or the eggs without permission.

The birds chose to nest in the centre of what will be the main stage for Bluesfest, a ten day music festival that will see tens of thousands of people enjoying music from popular acts like Bryan Adams, Beck, Shawn Mendes and Foo Fighters.

“The thing is these birds have now been elevated to celebrity status, everybody knows about them”, said Dr. David Bird, an Ornithologist. He says festival organizers have several options, including moving the eggs to a bird sanctuary, hatching and feeding them before releasing the birds into the wild.