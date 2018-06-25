

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A nesting Killdeer is holding up preparations for the RBC Ottawa Bluesfest.

A Killdeer mother laid her nest on a cobblestone path where the main stage for Ottawa Bluesfest is set to be built this week.

Work is already underway to prepare the site next to the Canadian War Museum for the music festival. Bluesfest kicks off on July 5.

Bluesfest organizers will provide an update this morning to discuss the dilemma.