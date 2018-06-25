Bluesfest dealing with nesting Killdeer
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Monday, June 25, 2018 2:44AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 25, 2018 4:51AM EDT
A nesting Killdeer is holding up preparations for the RBC Ottawa Bluesfest.
A Killdeer mother laid her nest on a cobblestone path where the main stage for Ottawa Bluesfest is set to be built this week.
Work is already underway to prepare the site next to the Canadian War Museum for the music festival. Bluesfest kicks off on July 5.
Bluesfest organizers will provide an update this morning to discuss the dilemma.