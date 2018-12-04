

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





RBC Ottawa Bluesfest has delivered an early Christmas present to fans ahead of the 25th anniversary of the festival..

The popular music festival has announced three early additions to the 2019 line-up, and unveiled holiday pre-sale tickets.

Executive and Artistic Director Mark Monahan says “we often have fans request tickets to give as holiday gifts. Announcing these big names presents patrons with a preview of what to expect for our 25th anniversary in 2019.”

Bluesfest announced Eric Church, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, and Colter Wall will perform at the festival. The Backstreet Boys will also be coming to the festival on July 14.

The pre new year holiday sale begins on December 4, and runs until Monday, December 24 at midnight.

Monahan says the full Bluesfest line-up will be announced in February.