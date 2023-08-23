Block of Albert Street closing this weekend for sewer work

The city of Ottawa is warning drivers to expect traffic delays downtown this weekend when a block of Albert Street is closed for sewer work.

Albert will be closed between Bay Street and Bronson Avenue starting at 6 a.m. Friday until 2:30 p.m. Monday.

"This upcoming temporary closure is to facilitate sewer and watermain construction work as part of the Albert/Queen/Slater/Bronson reconstruction project," the city says.

This will affect traffic, on-street parking, and public transit, the city warns. Detours will be in place. OC Transpo detours will be posted at octranspo.com.

"On-street parking will not be possible during the closures, and signage will be in place. Local access will be maintained for residents, business owners and emergency vehicles only," the city says. "Pedestrian and cyclist access through the work area will be maintained where possible."

The city is spending $47 million on the reconstruction of Albert, Queen, and Slater streets and Bronson Avenue. It will include the replacement of sewers and watermains, and allow for combined sewer separation, which the city says would reduce the potential for combined sewer overflows and basement flooding in the area.