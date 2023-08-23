Block of Albert Street closing this weekend for sewer work

A road closure sign in Ottawa is seen in this 2023 image. (Tyler Fleming / CTV News Ottawa) A road closure sign in Ottawa is seen in this 2023 image. (Tyler Fleming / CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LATEST UPDATES

LATEST UPDATES | 'Extreme' fire behaviour continues in Fort Smith, update expected

Fire conditions are expected to worsen across the Northwest Territories over the next few days as some blazes grow significantly. The Wood Buffalo fire, which is threatening the communities of Fort Smith and Fort Fitzgerald, Alta., has seen 'significant growth'.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina