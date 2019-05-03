

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A reliance on visual detection and a lack of radio contact between pilots are being blamed for a deadly mid-air plane crash in Carp last November.

The Transportation Safety Board has released its report on the 2018 crash, which claimed the life of an 82-year-old Kanata man.

Part of the man’s Cessna ripped off when it collided with the landing gear of a Piper-series plane. The pilot of the Piper and his son were able to safely land at the Ottawa Airport, but the Cessna crashed into a field near McGee Side Rd.

The report concludes that neither pilot was able to see the other in time to avoid the crash.

“Neither pilot saw the other aircraft in time to avoid a mid-air collision, partly owing to the inherent limitations of the see-and-avoid principle,” the report said. “Relying solely on visual detection increases the risk of collision while in uncontrolled airspace.”

The TSB said there were no communications heard from the pilot of the Cessna prior to the crash. The planes were flying in uncontrolled airspace, where communication procedures are not mandatory. The pilot of the Piper had broadcast his intentions at least three times during his flight before the collision occurred.

“Pilots are strongly encouraged to broadcast their intentions while in an aerodrome traffic frequency area in accordance with TC's VFR communications procedures, even though they are not mandatory,” the report said.

Both pilots were certified and qualified for the flights they were on, and the report found no evidence pointing to pre-existing psychological factors or fatigue as possible contributors to the crash.