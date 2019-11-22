

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





OTTAWA — The City of Ottawa says Claridge Homes will be doing blasting work downtown, starting Friday, and you may notice it on your daily commute.

The City says the blasting will cause loud noises near the Lyon LRT Station and travelers may feel vibrations. OC Transpo says the work is unrelated to the Confederation Line, but it will be connected to it. Claridge is building condo towers attached to Lyon Station.

The work will be taking place on weekdays, between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., and is expected to be done by April, 2020.

The City says they and Rideau Transit Maintenance have reviewed Claridge’s plan, which they say ensures blasting levels will not affect the structural integrity of Lyon Station.