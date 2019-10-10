

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





OTTAWA — Ottawa city councillor Stephen Blais is looking to make the jump to provincial politics.

Blais, who represents Cumberland ward in the city's east end, announced Thursday he's launching a bid to become the Liberal candidate replacing Marie-France Lalonde as the MPP for Orléans.

Lalonde resigned her seat in the provincial legislature to run for the Liberal party in the upcoming federal election.

Blais was first elected in Cumberland ward in 2010.

Premier Doug Ford must call a byelection in Orléans no later than March 23.