Blais seeking provincial Liberal nomination in Orleans
Ottawa councillor Stephen Blais has announced a bid for provincial politics.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff
Published Thursday, October 10, 2019 11:10AM EDT
OTTAWA — Ottawa city councillor Stephen Blais is looking to make the jump to provincial politics.
Blais, who represents Cumberland ward in the city's east end, announced Thursday he's launching a bid to become the Liberal candidate replacing Marie-France Lalonde as the MPP for Orléans.
Lalonde resigned her seat in the provincial legislature to run for the Liberal party in the upcoming federal election.
Blais was first elected in Cumberland ward in 2010.
Premier Doug Ford must call a byelection in Orléans no later than March 23.