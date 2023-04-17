Black Pepper Beef
This flavourful main dish is popular in Cambodia. Fresh ground black pepper and lime juice accent tender beef slices while local lettuce, tomatoes and cucumber add freshness to this quick stir-fry.
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking Time: about 5 minutes
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
- 500 g Ontario Grilling Beef Steak (Strip Loin), about 1/2-inch (1 cm thick)
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) oyster sauce
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) soy sauce
- 1 tsp (10 mL) cornstarch
- 1 tsp (5 mL) freshly ground coarse black pepper
- 2 tsp (10 mL) granulated sugar
- 2 cloves garlic, finely minced
- 4 cups (1 L) Ontario Greenhouse Leaf Lettuce Leaves, torn
- 2 Ontario Greenhouse Tomatoes, sliced
- 12 diagonal slices Ontario Greenhouse Cucumber
- 4 tsp (20 mL) vegetable oil
- 1/4 cup (50 mL) thinly sliced Ontario Shallot
Sauce:
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) fresh lime juice
- 3/4 tsp (4 mL) freshly ground coarse black pepper
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt
INSTRUCTIONS
Slice beef across the grain into 1/4-inch (0.5 cm) thick slices; place in medium bowl. Add 1 tbsp (15 mL) each of the oyster sauce and soy sauce, cornstarch and black pepper; stir well to coat. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, in small bowl, stir together remaining oyster sauce and soy sauce, sugar and garlic. Set aside.
Line platter with lettuce, top with tomatoes and cucumber, leaving room for beef.
Sauce: In small bowl, stir together lime juice, black pepper and salt.
Heat large cast iron skillet or wok over high heat. Swirl in 2 tsp (10 mL) of the oil. Add half of the beef mixture in single layer. Brown for 1 minute; then stir-fry for 1 minute. Transfer to plate. Repeat with remaining oil and beef. Reduce heat to medium. Return beef and any accumulated juices to skillet; add oyster sauce mixture. Stir-fry to coat beef, about 1 minute or until desired doneness. Add beef to platter, sprinkle with shallots. Drizzle sauce all over and serve.
Nutritional Information:
1 Serving
PROTEIN: 30 grams
FAT: 10 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 11 grams
CALORIES: 260
FIBRE: 1 gram
SODIUM: 975 mg
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal workers to strike Wednesday if union, government don't reach a deal
The country's largest federal public service union says if a deal isn't reached with the federal government by 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, it will launch a strike the next day.
Blue Jays pitcher slams United Airlines after he says pregnant wife was forced to clean on 'hands and knees'
A Toronto Blue Jays pitcher is calling out United Airlines after he said the airline made his pregnant wife clean up a mess on her 'hands and knees' made by their two-year-old daughter while on a flight.
Here's how a strike by public service workers could impact federal services
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says 155,000 federal workers will go on strike Wednesday morning if a deal is not reached with the federal government.
Homeowner shoots, injures Black teen who went to wrong house
The investigation into the shooting by a homeowner of a Black teenager who went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers includes questions about whether it was racially motivated, authorities in Kansas City said.
In low-income neighbourhoods, babies of immigrant parents are born healthier: study
In Ontario's poorest neighbourhoods, newborns of non-refugee immigrant mothers face a lower risk of serious illness and death than those born to Canadian-born parents, according to a study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal on Monday.
AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd song racks up millions of plays
A new song by two of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B has taken off -- but the artists have nothing to do with the track’s production.
FIRST PERSON | I moved to the U.S. from Kenya. I never fully realized I was Black until I had a son
Faith Karimi has lived in the U.S. for two decades but still feels a conflict between her race and her nationality.
BREAKING | SpaceX calls off 1st launch attempt of giant new rocket
SpaceX called off its first launch attempt of its giant rocket Monday after a problem cropped up during fuelling.
Judy Blume makes her support for the trans community clear
Judy Blume has responded to comments she made about fellow author J.K. Rowling to make her support for the trans community clear.
Atlantic
-
3rd anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting: 'A grieving process with anger'
As the third anniversary of the Nova Scotia mass shooting approaches, Tammy Oliver-McCurdie is preparing for a simple ritual to remind her of the loved ones she lost.
-
Early week rain and showers for Maritimes; Saint John River water levels rise
A round of April rain and showers crosses the Maritimes Monday night into Tuesday.
-
$64M lottery ticket sold in New Brunswick, largest win ever in Atlantic Canada
Atlantic Lottery is telling people in New Brunswick to check their tickets.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman, 66, charged after turning herself in over fatal hit-and-run in Toronto
A 66-year-old woman has been charged after she turned herself in to authorities following a fatal hit-and-run in Toronto, police say.
-
AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd song racks up millions of plays
A new song by two of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B has taken off -- but the artists have nothing to do with the track’s production.
-
Ontario to get first pass at selling unused school property for housing, long-term care
Ontario unveiled new legislation Monday with the goal of modernizing Ontario’s education systemwhile also giving the government the ability to sell or revamp unused school property for other priorities such as housing.
Montreal
-
Boy extubated after Quebec court battle is going home, breathing on his own
A six-year-old boy who was at the centre of a court case will be going home from Ste-Justine Hospital on Monday, about two months after a judge ruled that doctors could remove his breathing tube despite his parents' objections.
-
Quebec man sentenced to 13 years in kidnapping of American couple
A judge sentenced a Quebec man to 13 years in prison on Monday for helping to kidnap a couple in their 70s from Upstate New York and hold them for ransom in connection with a botched multimillion-dollar cocaine deal.
-
Authorities urge Quebec residents to be prepared for flooding
Residents in various regions of Quebec are preparing for flooding that may be as bad as those in 2017 and 2019 as ice and snow thaw and April rains begin. Montreal fire department chief Martin Guilbault said residents should plan ahead and have emergency kits with batteries, radios, and other necessities in addition to connecting with someone who is able to host in case an evacuation order is given.
Northern Ontario
-
Video shows Sudbury police chasing wanted man on scooter
Sudbury police say the man arrested downtown after a wild chase on an electric scooter Saturday -- that was caught on video --was wanted on several charges related to an incident at Laurentian University last week.
-
House fire near Blind River leaves one person dead
A 54-year-old man injured in a house fire April 5 in Mississauga First Nation has died, police said Monday.
-
Man charged with assaulting three women inside North Bay bar
A 26-year-old man from Borden, Ont., has been charged after three women at a bar on Spencer Avenue on Sunday were assaulted.
London
-
Wortley Village café fire considered 'suspicious'
Damage is estimated at $2-million after crews responded to Black Walnut Bakery and Cafe around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
-
Gas leak in east London resolved
Homes in the area of Highbury Avenue and Calvin Street are being evacuated after a vehicle struck a house and a gas meter.
-
Komoka woman celebrates $100K lotto win
A resident of Komoka, Ont. is celebrating after winning $100,000 during a January 2023 Lotto Max draw.
Winnipeg
-
Human remains found in Point Douglas, homicide unit investigating
Human remains have been found in Point Douglas, prompting an investigation from the Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit.
-
'Significant' snow storm coming to parts of Manitoba: Environment Canada
Though we are well into spring, the winter weather is here for a little bit longer in Manitoba
-
Winnipeg police cruiser damaged in downtown crash
A Winnipeg police cruiser was one of the cars damaged in a downtown Winnipeg crash over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
Jury selection to begin today for trial of man accused of fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend
Nearly six years after Melinda Vasilje was found fatally stabbed in her Kitchener apartment, the trial of the man accused of killing her is about to begin.
-
Girls softball coach charged with sex assault of a youth
A Milton man, who’s a girls softball coach in Kitchener and Guelph, is facing sex assault charges involving a youth.
-
Man airlifted after crash in Woolwich Township
A 23-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital after a crash that peeled the roof off the Honda Civic he was driving.
Calgary
-
Calgary Flames 'mutually part ways' with Brad Treliving following playoff elimination
Brad Treliving will not return as the Calgary Flames' general manager next season.
-
Woman in serious condition after early morning stabbing
Police are on scene in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Monterey Park, where they say a woman was stabbed.
-
Federal workers to strike Wednesday if union, government don't reach a deal
The country's largest federal public service union says if a deal isn't reached with the federal government by 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, it will launch a strike the next day.
Saskatoon
-
Fast-moving grass fire north of Saskatoon blanketing Highway 12 in smoke
Emergency crews are on the scene of a large and fast-moving grass fire in the RM of Corman Park, Warman RCMP said.
-
'Significant' spring storm could dump up to 20 centimetres of snow in parts of Sask.
A “significant” spring snowstorm could bring upwards of 10 to 20 centimetres of snow to parts of central and southern Saskatchewan Tuesday night and into Thursday.
-
Saskatoon driver with 6-year-old in back seat pointed pellet gun at officer, police say
Two people were arrested on Friday night after a driver pointed a pellet gun at an off-duty officer on Friday, according to police.
Edmonton
-
Police searching for man after 'indecent act' in Leduc
Police are looking for a male they say was involved in an indecent act in Leduc earlier this month.
-
'Ready to go': Kane, Oilers excited to start playoff run against Kings
The Edmonton Oilers are excited to start another playoff run after falling just short of the Stanley Cup Finals last year.
-
Alberta's education task force says help needed to reduce barriers
Recommendations to improve Alberta's education system have been brought forward by a committee instructed by the government to speak with teachers, students and families about their needs.
Vancouver
-
Man who allegedly stole Ford F-350 and went on dangerous-driving-spree in custody: Mission RCMP
A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Mission, B.C., after Mounties say he went on a destructive joyriding-spree with a stolen truck over the weekend.
-
Uber Eats to start delivering cannabis in B.C.
British Columbians will soon be able to order legal cannabis straight to their doors through a delivery app.
-
Vancouver firefighters work quickly to extinguish blaze in Gastown
Firefighters in Vancouver battled a blaze in the Gastown area Monday morning.
Regina
-
'Significant' spring storm could dump up to 20 centimetres of snow in parts of Sask.
A “significant” spring snowstorm could bring upwards of 10 to 20 centimetres of snow to parts of central and southern Saskatchewan Tuesday night and into Thursday.
-
Saskatchewan, New Brunswick announce nuclear power partnership
Saskatchewan and New Brunswick have entered a formal partnership on small modular reactor (SMR) development.
-
Fast-moving grass fire north of Saskatoon blanketing Highway 12 in smoke
Emergency crews are on the scene of a large and fast-moving grass fire in the RM of Corman Park, Warman RCMP said.