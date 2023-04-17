Black Pepper Beef

This flavourful main dish is popular in Cambodia. Fresh ground black pepper and lime juice accent tender beef slices while local lettuce, tomatoes and cucumber add freshness to this quick stir-fry.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: about 5 minutes

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

500 g Ontario Grilling Beef Steak (Strip Loin), about 1/2-inch (1 cm thick)

3 tbsp (45 mL) oyster sauce

2 tbsp (25 mL) soy sauce

1 tsp (10 mL) cornstarch

1 tsp (5 mL) freshly ground coarse black pepper

2 tsp (10 mL) granulated sugar

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

4 cups (1 L) Ontario Greenhouse Leaf Lettuce Leaves, torn

2 Ontario Greenhouse Tomatoes, sliced

12 diagonal slices Ontario Greenhouse Cucumber

4 tsp (20 mL) vegetable oil

1/4 cup (50 mL) thinly sliced Ontario Shallot

Sauce:

3 tbsp (45 mL) fresh lime juice

3/4 tsp (4 mL) freshly ground coarse black pepper

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

INSTRUCTIONS

Slice beef across the grain into 1/4-inch (0.5 cm) thick slices; place in medium bowl. Add 1 tbsp (15 mL) each of the oyster sauce and soy sauce, cornstarch and black pepper; stir well to coat. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, in small bowl, stir together remaining oyster sauce and soy sauce, sugar and garlic. Set aside.

Line platter with lettuce, top with tomatoes and cucumber, leaving room for beef.

Sauce: In small bowl, stir together lime juice, black pepper and salt.

Heat large cast iron skillet or wok over high heat. Swirl in 2 tsp (10 mL) of the oil. Add half of the beef mixture in single layer. Brown for 1 minute; then stir-fry for 1 minute. Transfer to plate. Repeat with remaining oil and beef. Reduce heat to medium. Return beef and any accumulated juices to skillet; add oyster sauce mixture. Stir-fry to coat beef, about 1 minute or until desired doneness. Add beef to platter, sprinkle with shallots. Drizzle sauce all over and serve.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 30 grams

FAT: 10 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 11 grams

CALORIES: 260

FIBRE: 1 gram

SODIUM: 975 mg