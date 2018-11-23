

While Black Friday may be bigger south of the border, parking lots at malls across Ottawa were jammed with shoppers looking to score the best deals.

“It probably took 20 minutes to find a parking spot,” said one shopper.

According to the Retail Council of Canada, Canadians plan to spend more money on Black Friday than Boxing Day this year.

Stores were offering a variety of deals with many customers getting discounts of 50% or 60% off.

“I bought some Christmas gifts…bought some clothes,” said Kayla Picard. “Really good deals, that’s why I come here.”

Many people also chose to shop at the mall instead of online due to the rotating Canada Post strikes and concerns over whether their packages would arrive in time for Christmas.