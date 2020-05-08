OTTAWA -- Police in Brockville are warning the public to be on the lookout after a young black bear was spotted in the city.

The bear was last spotted in the area of Windsor Drive and Duke Street around 6 a.m. Friday.

Police are warning parents to monitor their children and keep an eye out for the cub, which appears to be alone and is presumably looking for its mother.

Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources is aware of the bear sighting, police said.

Police warn not to try catching the bear if you spot it. Instead, remove yourself from the area and contact Brockville Police.

