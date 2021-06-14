Advertisement
Black bear safely relocated to White Lake after making visit to Barrhaven back yard
Share:
OTTAWA -- A black bear that made its way to Barrhaven Monday, has been safely relocated. Ottawa police tweeted that the bear was successfully tranquilized and relocated to a more suitable environment.
Earlier in the day, a section of Earl Mulligan Drive in Barrhaven was closed because a black bear was spotted in the area. It has since been reopened.
— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) June 14, 2021
Big Barrhaven bear is tranquilized and on his way to safer environment @ctvottawa #bear pic.twitter.com/OeyD6fyq3q— Graham Richardson (@grahamctv) June 14, 2021
The National Capital Commission said Tuesday morning the bear to the White Lake area, about 85 km from Barrhaven.
Ottawa police said the bear had settled into a resident's back yard. Earl Mulligan Drive was closed between Woodroffe Avenue and Woodgate Way while the bear was loose and OC Transpo detoured a bus route.
This was the second suburban bear sighting in as many days. On Sunday, a bear was spotted in a field in Stittsville near Fernbank Road and Terry Fox Drive and later near Terry Fox Drive and Eagleson Road.
It is unclear at this time if the bear spotted in Barrhaven Monday morning is same bear or a different one.
Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources offers the following tips if you encounter a bear:
- Slowly back away while keeping the bear in sight and wait for it to leave
- If the bear does not leave, throw objects, wave your arms and make noise with a whistle or air horn
- Prepare to use bear spray
- If you are near a building or vehicle get inside as a precaution
- Drop any food you may be carrying and slowly move away
- If a bear is in a tree, leave it alone. Leave the area. The bear will come down when it feels safe
The ministry says if you encounter a bear, do not run, climb a tree or swim and do not attempt to feed the animal.