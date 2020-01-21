OTTAWA -- Stay bundled on your Tuesday morning commute. It's a bitter one today at -18C with a wind chill of -24C but the frigid cold will move out of the region and we shouldn't have any more alerts or extreme cold until February.

Ottawa's high today will reach -6 degrees Celcius and it only gets warmer through the week, even as we head to the final days of January. The thermometer will hover around zero until next Monday, possibly going lower to -4C on Tuesday. But for now, there should be no Arctic blasts or severe polar plunges as we tick toward February.

Mostly sun and cloud each day, but snow is forecasted this weekend. On Saturday, 5 to 10 cm is expected, flurries and another centimetre of snow on Sunday.

We hope you've been able to enjoy or can get out to enjoy the 2.3 km section of the Rideau Canal Skateway that is open between the Bank Street bridge and Pretoria Bridge, including Patterson Creek..