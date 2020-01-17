OTTAWA -- The biggest snowstorm of 2020 could disrupt travel plans this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for all of eastern and southern Ontario, calling for “significant snowfall amounts” Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

The weather agency says an approaching low pressure system will bring snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm.

The weather agency says the snow will reach areas west of Ottawa around noon, then spread eastward Saturday afternoon.

The heaviest snow is expected around dinner time, before changing to flurries on Sunday morning

Blowing snow could also be an issue, with wind gusts up to 50 km/h.

The storm comes two days after Ottawa received 7 cm of snow on Thursday.

Ottawa’s area manager of core roads Bryden Denyes tells CTV Morning Live that after a quiet start to winter, road crews are ready for a busy weekend.

“It has been a different start to the winter, we’ve mostly dealt with a lot of rain and freezing rain,” Denyes said on Thursday.

Ottawa has received nearly 29 cm of snow so far in January. The biggest snowfall to date was 12 cm of snow on January 12.

-With files from CTV Morning Live's Josh Pringle