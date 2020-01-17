OTTAWA -- The biggest snowstorm of 2020 could disrupt travel plans this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, calling for “significant snowfall amounts” Saturday through Sunday morning.

The weather agency says an approaching low pressure system will bring snowfall to Northeastern and Eastern Ontario starting Saturday. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are expected before the snow begins to ease on Sunday morning.

The storm comes two days after Ottawa received 7 cm of snow on Thursday.

Ottawa’s area manager of core roads Bryden Denyes tells CTV Morning Live that after a quiet start to winter, road crews are ready for a busy weekend.

“It has been a different start to the winter, we’ve mostly dealt with a lot of rain and freezing rain,” Denyes said on Thursday.

Ottawa has received nearly 29 cm of snow so far in January. The biggest snowfall to date was 12 cm of snow on January 12.