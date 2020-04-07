OTTAWA -- Increasing clouds this evening could cover Ottawa’s view of the biggest super moon of the year.

When the “Super Pink Moon” rises over Ottawa and eastern Ontario tonight, it will be the closest approach to Earth in its orbit.

The moon will appear brighter and bigger in the night sky.

Science Advisor at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum Jesse Rogerson tells CTVNewsOttawa.ca that the moon will not actually be pink.

“The pink actually refers to the blooming of flowers in the April month.”

Rogerson explains where the Super Pink Moon name comes from.

“The ‘Super’ part means that the moon will be at its closest approach to the Earth in its orbit. The ‘Pink Moon’ is the name of the full moon that occurs in April.”

Rogerson says all full moon’s have names, from ancient times. The full moon in October is “Harvest Moon”

If you’re planning to venture outside tonight to see the Super Pink Moon, Rogerson says as soon as the sun sets, the moon will be rising.

“So the best time to see it will be a few hours after sunset, when the moon has gotten nice and high in the sky, and it will be at its highest around Midnight.”

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies tonight, with a low of 0C.

According to NASA, while tonight is the Super Pink Moon, the moon will appear full for about three days, from Monday night through Thursday morning.