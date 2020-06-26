OTTAWA -- Ottawa Council could grow by one or two councillors, shrink by six elected officials or stay at 23 councillors plus the mayor by the time voters head to the polls in the 2022 municipal election.

A report for the July 7 Finance and Economic Development Committee meeting outlines five options from a team of consultants for the "Ottawa Ward Boundary Review."

Last June, Council approved a process to review the ward boundaries and establish new boundaries in time for the 2022 municipal election. The review is meant to establish ward boundaries that could be used in at least three municipal elections – 2022, 2026 and 2030.

Staff say the five options incorporate input received from Members of Council, members of the public and key stakeholders during "Round One of public consultation."

Here is a look at the five options under consideration:

1. 25 Wards – This option adds two new wards. There would be 13 urban wards, nine suburban wards and three rural wards. It adds one urban ward and two suburban wards, while removing a rural ward. The average ward population would be 46,000 by 2026.

2. 24 Wards – This option adds one new ward. There would be 12 urban wards, nine suburban wards and three rural wards. One new suburban ward is added. The average ward population is 47,900 by 2026.

3. 23 Wards – No seats would be added, but it redraws the ward boundaries. There would be 11 urban wards, nine suburban wards and three rural wards. By 2026, the average ward population would be 50,000.

4. 23 Wards – There would be no change in the number of seats, with 11 urban wards, nine suburban wards and three rural wards, but different ward boundaries. By 2026, the average ward population would be 50,000.

5. 17 Wards – This option eliminates six wards in Ottawa. There would be nine urban wards, six suburban wards and two rural wards. The report says, "this option represents a major departure from the current situation. It reduces the number of wards significantly, which leads to major ward boundary adjustments for all wards. In this option, the rural wards are reduced to two, and one suburban ward and three urban wards are redistributed." The average ward size would be 67,000 for the 2026 target year.

The consultant team will launch Round Two of public consultations to collect feedback on the options for new ward boundaries over the summer. A final report will be presented to the Finance and Economic Development Committee and Council in December.

There are currently 23 wards in the City of Ottawa, plus the mayor.