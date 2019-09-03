

Canada's pop star Justin Bieber is making news after he opened up and wrote a lengthy Instagram post over the Labour Day weekend. In the heart-felt message, the singer-songwriter describes his struggles with depression and growing up as a child star -- which led him to make "every bad decision you could have thought of" by the age of 20.

The 25-year-old also admits in the post written on Monday that he started doing "pretty heavy drugs" at 19 and "abused all of my relationships." Bieber, who is married to American model Hailey Baldwin, says everyone did everything for him during his formative years, adding he never "learned the fundamentals of responsibility." Bieber credits his marriage who Baldwin, whose father is actor Stephen Baldwin, as helping establish more healthy habits. The pair wed in a courthouse ceremony last year and are planning a religious ceremony sometime this year.

