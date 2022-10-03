Bidding underway for RCMP Musical Ride-bred horses

They are some of the most beautiful animals in Canada, and every two years they are auctioned off to the highest bidder. The RCMP Musical Ride horses are going on sale this week and they could be yours.

If you have ever had the chance to see the Musical Ride in person, you know how special those horses are. But some RCMP horses will never perform.

Horses that don't meet the RCMP's specific standards are auctioned off to new owners. Bidding on the horses started Monday.

“If we have at least six horses that do not meet the requirements for the Musical Ride, then we will do an auction,” says Sergeant Major Scott Williamson, RCMP riding master. “The horses are usually auctioned off due to the fact that they don't meet our stringent and strict requirements based on size, temperament and color.”

The minimum bid is $2,000 with the average price of a horse going for about $12,000 to $14,000.

“So this year, in fact, we've got 10 horses up for auction,” says Williamson. “Three are being auctioned off immediately because of their colours and seven other horses that, although they meet the size and color requirements, they don't meet the temperament requirements.”

All of these horses will go to a good home. The RCMP has the right to refuse any bidder, making sure each horse gets the right owner.

“They certainly do, and probably will, make very good horses in some of the other disciplines in the horse industry such as jumping and dressage,” says Williamson.

Next year is the 150th anniversary of the RCMP and they say they are hoping to bring their Musical Ride on a cross-Canada tour.

Bidding for horses closes on Oct. 12.

A pair of auctions in 2018, during which 36 horses were sold, raised more than $500,000. The priciest horse that year went for $35,000.

Proceeds from the sale go back into the Musical Ride’s breeding program.