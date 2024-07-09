Beyond the Pale brewery shares what it's like running a microbrewery in a changing marketplace
Changes are coming to how people in Ontario buy alcohol, and a strike at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) is already impacting the habits of many.
Liquor store shelves represent a revenue source for microbrewers who are used to trying to sell products in multiple ways in a highly competitive market.
Rob McIsaac owns Beyond the Pale, a microbrewery in Ottawa's Little Italy.
He spoke with CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal about what it's like trying to run an alcohol business as the marketplace takes another step in its evolution.
