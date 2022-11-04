'Bermuda Eye' brings record-breaking temperatures to Ottawa

The first weekend of November will feel like late spring in Ottawa, with record-breaking temperatures in the forecast.

"A gem of conditions," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for sunshine on Friday and a high of 19 C, and a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with a high of 22 C.

The high of 20.2 C at 2 p.m. set the record for warmest Nov. 4 in Ottawa history. The previous record was 18.9 C in 1938.

"It is a very large high-pressure area; we call it the Bermuda Eye," Phillips told CTV Morning Live.

"Its come further north and west and it's sitting right over Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes and ushering in this very warm air from the south.

"We would have this kind of feature in the summer, but you would be complaining about the heat and humidity. At this time of the year because there are fewer hours of sunlight, hard for nature to bring those temperatures from single digit values up to record levels."

The record for warmest Nov. 5 in Ottawa is 22.8 C set in 1938.

"What really shakes my head about this weather is it's not just one or two days, that's what you expect at time of the year before the snow flies but to have such a long period of this weather it's almost a gift – a gem of conditions," Phillips said.

Environment Canada is calling for above-seasonal temperatures to continue through Monday, with highs of 19 C on Sunday and 16 C on Monday.

Phillips says winter will eventually come to Ottawa, but "it's going to ease us into it seasonally."

"We think the first part of winter will be tamer than the second half."

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Saturday, warning strong winds will gust across Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

The weather agency says winds will gust to 70 km/h Saturday afternoon and evening, with gusts up to 80 km/h possible.

The special weather statement covers Ottawa and all of eastern Ontario.