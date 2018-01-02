

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ben Franklin Place in Ottawa's west-end will re-open today.

The city facility on Centrepointe Drive was closed on Tuesday following a "significant water leak." The city says the water damage was caused by an issue with the boiler.

Ben Franklin Place is home to a Client Service Centre, the Centrepointe Branch of the Ottawa Public Library, the Centrepointe Theatre and bylaw offices.

The city says all city services at Ben Franklin Place will resume regular business hours today.