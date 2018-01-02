

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A water leak has closed Ben Franklin Place in Ottawa’s west-end.

The city of Ottawa tweeted this morning that “there is a significant water leak at Ben Franklin Place. The building is closed until further notice.”

A statement later in the morning said the water damage was caused by an issue with the boiler.

All city services at Ben Franklin Place on Centrepointe Drive are closed today, including the Client Service Centre, the Centrepointe Branch of the Ottawa Public Library, the Centrepointe Theatre and bylaw offices.

The building had been closed on New Year’s Day.