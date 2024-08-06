Below-seasonal temperatures to kick off the week in Ottawa

OTTAWA
    Ottawa residents will receive a break from the hot temperatures this week, with daytime highs below seasonal for the next three days.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly sunny today. High 22 C, with the humidex making it feel like 26.

    A few clouds tonight. Low 10 C.

    Wednesday will be sunny. High 24 C, with the humidex making it feel like 27 C.

    Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24 C.

    The outlook for Friday calls for a mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C.

    Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 26 C and a low of 16 C.

    Normal temperatures for August

    After a hot and humid July in Ottawa, temperatures are expected to stay around normal in August.

    Environment Canada's monthly temperature forecast calls for normal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario through the month.

    The mean temperature in Ottawa in July was 21.6 C.

