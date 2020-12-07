OTTAWA -- Bundle up! It's a cold start to the week with the wind chill making it feel like -13 Monday morning.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of -4 C with a mix of sun and cloud. The overnight low will dip to -10 C.

Sunshine will continue for the day on Tuesday with a high of -5 C.

Daily high temperatures will sit at or slightly above the freezing mark for the rest of the week starting on Wednesday with a high of 0 C and a chance of snow.

The average high for this time of year is -1 C while the low is usually around -9 C.