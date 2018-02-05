

After a rash of violence in Bells Corners, a public meeting is scheduled tonight for concerned residents in the Bells Corners area of Ottawa. It's a neighbourhood watch information session on how to prevent crime and bring more awareness and closer relationships among neighbours.

The latest crime in that area involved white supremacist graffiti with pictures of Adolf Hitler and and other hate posters outside a west-end mosque on Old Richmond Road last week.

On January 21, shell casings were found after an early morning shooting. Just days before that, teenager Nick Hickey was struck and killed while walking along Seyton Drive. The alleged driver, Guillermo Escobedo-Hoyo is facing second-degree murder.

Finally, on January 13, police discovered spent shell casings along Priam Way . No one was injured but at least one car was hit by a stray bullet.

The meeting will be held by Ottawa city councillor Rick Chiarelli and MPP Lisa MacLeod a tonight (Monday) at Franc-Ouest at 411 Seyton Drive in Nepean from 7 pm to 9pm.