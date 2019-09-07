

CTV Ottawa





The community of Bells Corners held a second Drag Queen story-telling event Saturday, after the original was disrupted three weeks ago by an anti-LGBTQ protester.

Drag Queen Adrianna Exposée read to more than two-hundred children and parents during“Drag Queen Story-telling 2.0” at Christ Church Bells Corners.

Exposée says she was overwhelmed by the community’s response. “I don’t think kids look beyond the surface... I hope they saw someone they can relate too.”

On August 17th, a man disrupted a drag queen story time with claims that all of the attendants would be “cast into a lake of fire.” He was supported by those who claimed the message to young children was inappropriate.

Organizers wanted to hold the event again. Erin Coffin is a parishioner at Christ Church and reached out to host the event at their church. She says she wanted to send the message, “God is love and you are more than welcome. People need to know this is a safe place and a good place to go and read stories and have fun.”

Rector of the church Reverend Kathryn Otley says, “What we want to do is look at what Jesus preached. He welcomes everyone and that's what we are doing as the Anglican Church. Welcoming everyone.”

Kaia Klemic brought her three children to both events. “It just felt so ineffective, because all it did was give birth to a bigger and better drag story hour... ironically in a church.”

She says this time her children are leaving this time with a positive message. “There are more good people than not good people,” says Klemic.

11-year-old Claire was there with her sisters, “The drag queen was really original and the story had a good meaning behind it.”

10-year-old Charlotte came with her mom and says she liked the stories. “The drag queen was reading a book about how you can just be you and shouldn’t let anyone take away what you like.”

Donations were made to Ten Oaks, a charitable organization that supports children and youth from LGBTQ communities.