Bells Corners church vandalized for second time in a month

An Ottawa Catholic church is thanking the community for its support as it grapples with a second act of vandalism at its Bells Corners parish this month.

St. Martin de Porres Parish said in a Facebook post on July 16 that three of its stained glass windows had been broken by vandals.

"It is with great disappointment that we share that our church has been the subject of vandalism. We have notified the Ottawa Police Service - Service de police d'Ottawa and will be reviewing our security footage," the church said in a social media post to Facebook.

"Please pray for those who persecute us. We are disheartened but will endure in our faith."

An Ottawa police spokesperson confirmed to CTV News they were aware of the incident and are investigating, but did not say whether it was hate-motivated.

On Sunday, the church said it experienced another act of vandalism after a person spray painted the exterior façade of the church with yellow paint.

"Sadly, our church's difficult summer continues. Father Titus asks for prayers for those responsible. We are grateful for the support of our local Mosque and from our fellow Christian churches. This will only bring all faith communities in Bells Corners closer together," the church wrote on Facebook.

Yellow spray paint at St. Martin de Porres Parish in Ottawa's west end on July 29, 2024. (Maddison de Varennes/CTV News Ottawa)

The yellow spray paint appears to be in the shape of a crescent moon and star, one of the prominent symbols of Islam.

"This is extremely disturbing and it may provoke others to react, as we know there are many who are misguided in their understanding of worldly affairs," read a statement by Imam Anver Malem, the president of Jami Omar Mosque.

"I hope and pray that this is the last of what we have seen recently. We are with you and please let us know if we can do anything for the church."

Bells Corners United Church Rev. Kim Vidal is also extending her support, hoping parishioners will be "strengthened by the love and support of the interfaith community."

St. Martin de Porres church was founded in 1962 on Old Richmond Road, serving parishioners through outreach programs and ecumenism. Church officials were not available for an interview on Monday.

"I join the community in wishing the leaders and parishioners of St. Martin de Porres strength, peace, and solidarity in the face of these outrageous attacks," said College ward councillor Laine Johnson on Facebook.