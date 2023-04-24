Bells Corners bear drawn to bird feeders, city says

The city of Ottawa is asking residents in the west end to consider removing bird feeders from their yards after recent bear sightings.

A black bear was first spotted in the Bells Corners neighbourhood last Wednesday. Ottawa Bylaw said Friday that the city and the National Capital Commission were working to humanely trap the animal and return it to the wilderness.

In an email obtained by CTV News on Monday, Ottawa Bylaw told some city staff that there have been recent reports of the bear being spotted in the Bridlewood area near the Greenbelt and that it appears to be drawn to bird feeders in particular.

Bylaw said the bear has yet to be trapped.

Coun. Laine Johnson, whose ward includes Bells Corners, tweeted Monday asking residents to consider taking bird feeders down for the time being.

"He’s not aggressive, just hungry," she said, adding that if you see the bear, do not approach it but call 311.

If you do encounter the bear, the city recommends the following:

Slowly back away while keeping the bear in sight and wait for it to leave

If the bear does not leave, throw objects, wave your arms and make noise with a whistle or air horn

Do not run, climb a tree or swim

Do not feed the animal