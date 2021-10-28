OTTAWA -- A Belleville police officer is facing a charge of assault in connection to an in-custody incident involving a suspect last month.

The Belleville Police Service requested the Ontario Provincial Police conduct an investigation into allegations related to an in-custody incident involving a 36-year-old man on Sept. 17.

Const. Laura White, 33, is facing one count of assault.

No other details about the alleged incident were released.

Const. White will appear in court on Nov. 18.