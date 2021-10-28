Advertisement
Belleville, Ont. police officer charged with assaulting suspect in custody
Published Thursday, October 28, 2021 3:18PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, October 28, 2021 4:21PM EDT
Share:
OTTAWA -- A Belleville police officer is facing a charge of assault in connection to an in-custody incident involving a suspect last month.
The Belleville Police Service requested the Ontario Provincial Police conduct an investigation into allegations related to an in-custody incident involving a 36-year-old man on Sept. 17.
Const. Laura White, 33, is facing one count of assault.
No other details about the alleged incident were released.
Const. White will appear in court on Nov. 18.
Correction:
The officer is with the Belleville Police Service, not Brockville Police as previously reported.