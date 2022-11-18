Belleville, Ont. man charged with second-degree murder in Kingston homicide
A Belleville, Ont. man is facing charges in connection to this week's death of an 88-year-old man in Kingston.
Police say Jahzerah Berndt was found dead at a home on McKendry Road in Glenburnie on Monday. Glenburnie is located in the north end of Kingston.
On Friday, police announced Daniel Berndt, 55, of Belleville was arrested at a home in Belleville on Thursday. He is facing charges of second-degree murder, carrying a weapon during the commission of an offence and breach of probation.
Meantime, investigators are looking for witnesses who may have seen a two-door GMC Jimmy between Nov. 12 and Nov. 13.
"It is believed this vehicle travelled from Belleville to Glenburnie and back at that time," police said.
Anyone with information can contact Det. Jamie Graham at 613-549-4660 ext. 6311 or via email at jgraham@kingstonpolice.ca.
A post-mortem examination was scheduled to determine the cause of death.
