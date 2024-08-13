Belleville man accused of stealing from Tweed, Ont. area cars, damaging OPP cruiser

Ontario Provincial Police are telling residents in the Tweed area to check their cars for missing items after a man was arrested with stolen property.

A man was arrested just after midnight Tuesday in the area of Stoco Road in Tweed. Police claimed they found sunglasses, colognes, cosmetics, and cell phone chargers that were believed to have been stolen from cars in the area.

An OPP cruiser was also damaged during the man's arrest, the OPP claimed.

A 41-year-old man from Belleville, Ont. is facing charges of mischief, trespassing at night, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

He remains in custody, pending a court appearance in Belleville.

Anyone who believes items may have been stolen from their vehicles in the Tweed area over the weekend should contact the Central Hastings Detachment at 613-473-4234.