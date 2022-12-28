Bell Capital Cup returns after two-year absence
The puck has dropped at the Bell Capital Cup for the first time in three years.
More than 150 teams from across North America will participate in the U10 and U13 minor hockey tournaments at arenas across Ottawa this week.
After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the tournaments in 2020 and 2021, organizers are excited action has resumed at one of the world's top tournaments.
"It's been known as an international tournament with teams coming from all over the world; COVID actually put a dent in that," Bell Capital Cup general manager Mark Sluban, told Newstalk 580 CFRA last week.
"This year we are rebuilding the foundation of the tournament, we have a number of teams from across North America."
Teams have travelled to Ottawa from Ontario, Quebec, Maine, New York State and California.
The tournament will be held at several arenas across Ottawa until New Year's Eve, including the Bell Sensplex and Richcraft Sensplex. All finals will be held at Canadian Tire Centre.
Sluban is optimistic the tournament will continue to grow each year moving forward.
"We fully expect that each year we're going to get bigger and better, as we've done for the last 22 years of this tournament running."
For information on schedules and how to live-stream games, visit bellcapitalcup.ca.
