OTTAWA -- The Bell Capital Cup kicked off Saturday- welcoming more than 200 200 boys and girls, house league and competitive teams at the Atom and Peewee division.

This is the 21st edition of the tournament and will be played over 5 days and 17 rinks across the city.

Scott Greenham is the general manager of the Bell Capital Cup and says “You can feel the buzz” in the rinks as the players arrive.

Greenham says “This year we have expanded, we have one team from Finland, one from South Korea, two from China. We also have a team from California, 16 teams from New York, 6 from Virginia, also from Maine, New Jersey. It’s always nice to see the tournament grow like this.”

Caedan Wong is plays on the Chengdu Little Warriors, one of the Chinese teams. “I like Canada and the ice hockey! I like the rules and the speed and carrying the puck around, it’s very fun.”

Lisa Long came with her son from Chengdu. She says the tournament is an opportunity for the kids to learn about hockey. “Ice hockey is developing so fast in China, lots of people like playing ice hockey now.”

The Stittsville Rams Atom team is hosting the team from Chengdu. Nine year old Owen Gordon says, “This team hasn’t really been here so we are just going to show them around, and cheer them on at their games.

Quinn Hendry says both teams have become friends. “They came to the other side of the world and I am trying to help them get in to the semis or the finals with me”

All championship games will be played at Canadian Tire Centre

Greenham says, “It is fun to see the kids’ faces when they walk into the rink, see the audio and video and the spectacle, its pretty neat to see.”

The tournament wraps up on January 1st, 2020.