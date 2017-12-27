

The cold weather is taking its toll on the Bell Capital Cup.

Young hockey players from across Canada, the U.S. and around the world are in town for the 19th annual hockey tournament.

Some of the games were scheduled to be played on the rink on Parliament Hill on Wednesday but organizers say three of the eight games have been moved to indoor rinks.

The other five games will go as planned on the Canada 150 rink but heaters will be brought in to keep the players warm.

The tournament runs until Sunday.

View the full schedule at www.bellcapitalcup.ca.