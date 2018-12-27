

It's the biggest, brightest stage for young hockey stars in the capital.

Bell Capital Cup on the ice at Sensplex in Kanata; now in its 20th year welcomed thousands of the country's top atom and peewee hockey players. Boys and girls with dreams of playing professional hockey are battling teams coming to the city from as far away as China.

"It's really fun, good atmosphere, lots of cheering, yeah, it's awesome." said Jack Howell, captain of the Metcalfe Jets.

NHL superstars Connor McDavid, Gabriel Landeskog and Mitch Marner all played for the cup; the tournament is often where stars are born.

"It's pretty neat, the amount of talent that's come through here...All 31 NHL teams currently have a Bell Capital Cup alumni on their roster." said tournament GM Scott Greenham.

The Ottawa Senators have 6 players who once battled for the Capital Cup; including defenceman Mark Borowieck, whoi played for Kanata.

"I played in the inaugural one, actually the first one...Some fond memories for sure, people ask me and the thing that sticks out for me were I'd never seen a team from Russia or Finland." said Borowiecki.

Matt Duchene from Haliburton, ON., represented the Central Ontario Wolves and remembers the tournament fondly. "They did like a tournament all-star game. And I got a chance to represent our team and when you're that age, you really feel like you're doing it."

"We ended up going all the way to the finals and losing to the Marlies, we actually played the finals here and it's funny how you remember something like that, playing in an NHL building we were like 'Oh man, that's huge.'" said Dylan Demelo, the Senators defenceman suited up as a youngsters with the London Jr. Knights.

Demelo is now an inspiration for atoms and peewees like Ashtyn Dufresn of the Carleton Place Kings, who won their opening game 10-1 on Thursday morning, before watching the Senators practice at Canadian Tire Centre.

"That makes me feel like I could be one of the best players in the world and yes it does feel like I could be in the NHL." said Dufresn.

More than 2000 players will face-off in 400 games on 19 sheets of ice. The tournament championship finals take place Dec. 31 at Canadian Tire Centre.