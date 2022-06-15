Behind the campaign to get former Ottawa Senators great Daniel Alfredsson into the Hockey Hall of Fame
Two Ottawa Senators fans are behind a growing social media campaign to get former team captain Daniel Alfredsson into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
A Twitter account called @AlfieToTheHall went live Tuesday with a video outlining Alfredsson’s history with the Sens and the case to have him become a Hall of Famer. The tweet was posted at 11:11 a.m.--a tribute to Alfredsson's No. 11 jersey.
Alfredsson has been eligible for the Hall of Fame since 2017, but has yet to be inducted.
Speaking on CTV News at Five, the two fans behind the “Alfie to the Hall” campaign, Corey Meehan and Stephen MacDonald, said it all started over arguments with Toronto Maple Leafs fans.
“Corey and I, we’re good friends and go back a long way,” said MacDonald. “Corey lives in Toronto and he was having a number of arguments and getting frustrated with the Leafs fans there saying Alfie didn’t deserve to be in the hall.”
The seed was planted in 2020 when Meehan discovered that the Hockey Hall of Fame has a public submissions process.
“He started doing that and he shared that presentation with me and I was like, ‘This is really good stuff!’” MacDonald recalled. “We kept working on it and then eventually, later in 2020, we reached out to a couple of other people, notably Cyril Leeder (former Ottawa Senators president) and Craig Medaglia (former Ottawa Senators social media producer), who joined up and helped us take the submission process to the next step.”
Medaglia told TSN 1200 that Leeder approached him to ask for help with the submission.
“Cyril reached out and said they were looking for some help with maybe some of the stuff that I can help out with: some fun videos or content strategies or social media stuff. I was happy to jump in with those guys,” he said.
Meehan said the case of Alfredsson can be divided into what he called three ‘buckets.’
“The first being his NHL accomplishments, which stand on their own, in terms of whether or not he would be a worthy candidate for the Hall of Fame,” Meehan said.
Alfredsson holds the Senators franchise records for goals (426), assists (682), points (1,108), shots (3,320), and hat tricks (8). He is the second-longest playing Ottawa Senator of all time with 1,178 games played, behind Chris Phillips who played 1,179. He played 17 seasons with the Senators and one with the Detroit Red Wings. He signed a one-day contract in 2014 to officially retire as a Senator. His No. 11 jersey was retired in 2016.
“The second bucket to consider would be his international play, which includes 14 international appearances as well as his time in the Swedish hockey league,” Meehan said. His international appearances include the gold medal-winning Swedish Olympic team 2006 and the silver medal-winning Olympic team in 2014.
“The last bucket, and arguably the most important, is all the work Daniel has done off the ice. He’s been a real trailblazer for mental health advocacy. He has a doctorate in law from Carleton for his work, and he’s been recognized by the Governor General for all his humanitarian efforts. When you look at the sum total of all of those things, it’s a slam-dunk that he should be in,” Meehan said.
Carleton University awarded Alfredsson an honourary doctorate in 2016 for his philanthropic efforts. That same year, he was awarded the Governor General’s Meritorious Service Cross.
The "Alfie to the Hall" campaign received immediate support. The video posted to Twitter has been seen more than 140,000 times as of Wednesday afternoon and has been shared by the Ottawa Senators' official Twitter account, former Sens players, Ottawa mayor Jim Watson, and thousands of others.
“We knew there was a lot of support, but the degree of the amplification has been well beyond any of the goals we set for ourselves and the campaign,” MacDonald said. “We hope that this is just the beginning for the next two weeks and it’s going to carry us through.”
The 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees will be announced June 27.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These countries have opened their doors to unvaccinated tourists from Canada
The federal government will be lifting vaccinate mandates for air travel as of June 20, but not all destinations are accessible to unvaccinated tourists. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of some of the countries that have opened their doors to unvaccinated visitors from Canada.
Senior military officer who retired, went to Ukraine, now charged with sexual assault
Military police have charged retired lieutenant-general Trevor Cadieu with two counts of sexual assault, three months after the longtime army officer hung up his uniform and headed to Ukraine while still under criminal investigation.
Bank of Canada likely to mirror 0.75 per cent Fed hike next month: economists
The Federal Reserve raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point - its largest hike since 1994 - increases the odds of the Bank of Canada following suit next month, economists say.
Canada's health-care system is 'collapsing around us,' warns CMA president
The strain placed on Canada's health-care system during the COVID-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating, and now the top official of the Canadian Medical Association is warning that problems may actually get worse.
Review finds people of colour faced disproportionate levels of force by Toronto police
People of colour were 1.2 to 1.6 times more likely to face violence when interacting with Toronto police in 2020, and Black residents were more likely to have a police officer point a firearm at them when they appeared to be unarmed than white people, new data suggests.
Nearly half of women would quit their jobs if required to go back to office, survey finds
As workplaces shift back to in-person or hybrid models, a new survey suggests nearly half of Canadian women would quit their jobs if asked to return to the office full time.
WHO considering new name for monkeypox, director-general says
As monkeypox surpasses 1,600 confirmed cases worldwide, the World Health Organization says it is considering a name change for the virus after a group of virology experts called the current name 'discriminatory and stigmatizing' in a public report.
Scathing report highlights multiple failings that led to laundering of hundreds of millions of dollars in B.C.
A scathing report highlights the multi-level failings that led to money laundering becoming a pervasive problem in B.C.
MPs rush more than 100 amendments of streaming bill in a day, prompting secrecy claim
MPs have rushed through over 100 amendments to the online streaming bill to meet a deadline imposed by the government, prompting accusations of secrecy and legislative bungling.
Atlantic
-
Air Canada apologizes to Cape Breton woman after cancelled flight keeps her from dying father
A Cape Breton woman received an apology from Air Canada after a cancelled flight forced her from saying goodbye to her dying father in-person.
-
Halifax homelessness 'crisis' prompts plan for approved tent sites in city parks
Responding to what city staff are calling a "homelessness crisis," Halifax city council has agreed to open four parks to camping for a total of 32 people without homes.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Sydney Mines death
A man who was arrested in connection with a suspicious death in Sydney Mines, N.S., has now been charged with second-degree murder.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Driver of Porsche spotted near dumpster where Toronto girl was found dead not involved in investigation, police say
Toronto police say they have located the driver of a Porsche seen on video stopping in the area where a little girl was found dead in a dumpster last month but confirmed the person has no connection to the investigation.
-
Woman forced to sleep at kind stranger's home after Air Canada flight cancellation
A Canadian woman says she and her friend were forced to sleep at a kind stranger’s house after a nightmare experience with Air Canada that left her stranded in Toronto.
-
These are the areas where Ontario housing prices could see the biggest drop
Ontario’s housing market has been red hot for years now, but that may soon change, and some areas could be hit harder than others.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman raising concerns about hotel accessibility after 'devastating' experience at downtown hotel
A Montreal woman is speaking out after she says her convocation was nearly ruined because of the lack of accessibility at a downtown hotel.
-
Mental health-related ER visits among children surged at Montreal hospital during pandemic
The number of children visiting the Ste-Justine hospital emergency room (ER) for mental health reasons jumped significantly during the first few waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, new research reveals.
-
Severe thunderstorms expected in Montreal Thursday: Environment Canada
The hot and humid weather Montreal has been feeling this week is ripe for some severe thunderstorms on Thursday, Environment Canada says.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating spiked drink report
A Sudbury, Ont. woman is sounding the alarm after she said her drink was spiked at a downtown club over the weekend and now, police are investigating.
-
Sudbury police bust two local drug dealers, Toronto supplier
Two Sudbury residents accused of drug trafficking and a suspected drug supplier have been charged by Sudbury police, with an estimated $33,300 in narcotics seized.
-
These are the areas where Ontario housing prices could see the biggest drop
Ontario’s housing market has been red hot for years now, but that may soon change, and some areas could be hit harder than others.
London
-
Emergency crews respond to a playground fire in south London
Emergency crews responded to a playground fire at Richard B. Harrison Park in south London Wednesday afternoon, which amassed an estimated $87,000 in damages.
-
Outdoor workers warned to stay cool in extreme heat
With much of southern Ontario under a heat alert, health officials are urging outdoor workers to take precautions.
-
Police investigate suspicious apartment fire
Damage is estimated at $100,000 after an apartment fire near downtown London.
Winnipeg
-
Human remains located in Brady landfill: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service says human remains have been discovered at the Brady landfill, where they had been searching as part of an ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Residents push back over proposed luxury apartment on Shaftesbury
Signs scatter the sprawling front yards of the homes along Shaftesbury Boulevard. 'Single family houses only' and 'No apartment blocks' are among the messages aimed at passersby – an effort by a group of area residents to stop a proposed luxury apartment complex from going up across the street.
-
'We're just trying to control it': Manitoba community rushing to protect homes from surging floodwaters
A southern Manitoba municipality is trying to control raging flood waters after a neighbouring community was hit with over 100 millimetres (mm) of rain in 24 hours.
Kitchener
-
One person has 'critical' injuries after cement truck rolls over in Wallenstein
Police are at the scene of a serious crash in Wallenstein. Ornge says a man in his 50s has been airlifted to hospital with "critical" injuries.
-
Man facing attempted murder charge for Kitchener stabbing
A 52-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was stabbed Tuesday evening near a busy Kitchener shopping plaza.
-
Heat warnings issued for much of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of the province, including Waterloo Region, Guelph, Mount Forest, Brantford, Woodstock, Norfolk and Simcoe. With the humidex, it could feel close to 40C.
Calgary
-
Elbow River peaks, Bow River holding steady as rainfall tapers off in Calgary
Some areas within Calgary received upwards of 100 millimetres of rain in just 48 hours, but the forecast is improving and rainfall warnings are lifted.
-
Consecutive days of damaging wind in Calgary keep city crews busy
Wind gusts of up to 75 km/h in parts of Calgary are once again keeping city crews and arborists busy.
-
Tactical vest, loaded magazines and police baton among items stolen in Calgary
Police are requesting assistance from the public after someone stole a cache of police equipment from a vehicle parked on a Calgary street.
Saskatoon
-
How a do-it-all mayor who is 81 years old keeps a small Saskatchewan community going
Christine Lang has risen to the occasion to help maintain Tramping Lake's community feeling.
-
Saskatoon dad says teaching cuts 'don't make sense'
Evan Schemenauer has three children in the Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools system and worries about the 19 teaching positions being cut.
-
Sask. communities under rainfall warning
Several Saskatchewan communities were under rainfall warnings as of early Wednesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Trust 'gone' after police handling of accused Chinatown killer: victim's family
As Father's Day creeps closer, all Jolie Hoang can think of is the night her dad died in Edmonton's Chinatown four weeks ago.
-
Additional sex charges laid against St. Albert teacher
A St. Albert teacher who was charged with sex offencesagainst children earlier this year is facing additional charges after RCMP say an additional victim was identified.
-
Witnesses wanted in Mill Woods hit-and-run
The Edmonton Police Service is looking for witnesses to an early morning hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously hurt in Mill Woods.
Vancouver
-
Scathing report highlights multiple failings that led to laundering of hundreds of millions of dollars in B.C.
A scathing report highlights the multi-level failings that led to money laundering becoming a pervasive problem in B.C.
-
Caught-on-camera stabbing in Vancouver Tim Hortons leads to 3-year sentence
A man who admitted to his role in a caught-on-camera stabbing at a Vancouver Tim Hortons has been sentenced.
-
Missing person may have been swept into Kelowna's 'extremely fast' Mission Creek: rescue crews
A desperate search is underway in Kelowna, B.C., for a missing person who may have been swept into rough, flooding waters Tuesday.
Regina
-
Here's what first-time homebuyers need to know about the Sask. real estate market
With housing inventory levels at an all time low and prices on the rise, prospective first-time homebuyers in Saskatchewan are feeling the effects of an uncertain market.
-
Teen allegedly sexually assaulted in Redvers, Sask.: RCMP
A teenager was allegedly sexually assaulted at the recreation centre in Redvers, Sask. on Sunday afternoon, according to Carlyle RCMP.
-
Canada's longest-serving chief to be honoured with commemorative stamp
A stamp honouring the former chief of Okanese First Nation is set to be unveiled at a ceremony in Fort Qu’Appelle this afternoon.